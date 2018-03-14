Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Intel

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2018 7:56am   Comments
The Vetr community on Monday upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). The Vetr crowd was mixed on Intel, with 45 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 15 percent a Hold and 40 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Intel shares were trading at $51.78. The Vetr crowd is bullish on Intel in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $54.41 implying 5.2 percent upside.

This outlook was echoed by analysts. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $55.00, implying a moderately bullish outlook.

