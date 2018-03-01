The Vetr community on Tuesday Upgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). The Vetr crowd was extremely bullish on Verizon, with 100 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating.

At time of publication, Verizon shares were trading at $47.74. The Vetr crowd was still strongly bullish in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $54.24 implying a 13.6 percent upside.

This bullish sentiment was echoed by analysts. The 12-month consensus analyst price target is at $56.00, implying a strong upside.