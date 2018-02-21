Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 21, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Buckingham upgraded Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) from Underperform to Neutral. Finish Line shares gained 3.14 percent to $9.84 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Dougherty upgraded Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) from Neutral to Buy. Astec Industries shares dropped 2.56 percent to close at $60.03 on Tuesday.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ: THRM) from Neutral to Buy. Gentherm shares rose 1.65 percent to $33.90 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Neutral to Positive. Palo Alto shares rose 0.47 percent to close at $162.92 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded BT Group plc (ADR) (NYSE: BT) from Sell to Hold. BT Group shares fell 0.25 percent to $16.20 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from Neutral to Overweight. Mosaic shares rose 2.58 percent to $27.45 in pre-market trading.
- Boenning & Scattergood upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) from Neutral to Buy. Sunstone Hotel shares fell 1.99 percent to close at $15.27 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) from Overweight to Neutral. Match Group fell 2.61 percent to $41.00 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from Buy to Hold. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.74 percent to close at $323.04 on Tuesday.
- Instinet downgraded Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) from Buy to Neutral. Capital One shares fell 1.09 percent to close at $98.46 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup downgraded BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE: BHP) from Buy to Neutral. BHP shares fell 0.99 percent to $46.09 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Ply Gem Holdings Inc (NYSE: PGEM) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Ply Gem shares fell 0.79 percent to close at $21.85 on Tuesday.
- Boenning & Scattergood downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) from Buy to Neutral. Park Hotels shares slipped 1.05 percent to $26.27 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: LGF) from Outperform to Market Perform. Lions Gate shares fell 2.47 percent to close at $27.28 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Fogo De Chao Inc (NASDAQ: FOGO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Fogo de Chao shares gained 23.90 percent to close at $15.55 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Sanderson Farms is set to $122. Sanderson Farms shares closed at $131.44 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE: CCT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Corporate Capital Trust is set to $20. Corporate Capital Trust shares closed at $14.63 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CF Industries is set to $60. CF Industries closed at $41.82 on Tuesday.
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Solid Biosciences is set to $40. Solid Biosciences shares closed at $23.86 on Tuesday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ConforMIS is set to $4. ConforMIS shares closed at $1.39 on Tuesday.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANTH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Anthera Pharmaceuticals is set to $10. Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $1.69 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE: QUOT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Quotient Technology is set to $16. Quotient Technology shares closed at $13.30 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Tyson Foods is set to $82. Tyson Foods shares closed at $76.13 on Tuesday.
