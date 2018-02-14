The Vetr community on Tuesday upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Despite the upgrade, crowd confidence was predominantly negative, with 66.7 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 25.9 percent a Buy and 7.4 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Netflix shares were trading up 3.9 percent at $268.27, closely in line with the Vetr crowd’s aggregated $268.86 price target. Analyst sentiment is bearish, with a 12-month consensus price target of $250, implying a steep downside.