Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 9, 2018
Top Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) from Neutral to Outperform. Air Products shares fell 0.39 percent to $152.20 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from Market Perform to Outperform. Comerica shares fell 4.71 percent to close at $89.18 on Thursday.
- Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) from Outperform to Strong Buy. T-Mobile US shares rose 0.44 percent to $59.14 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) from Neutral to Buy. Fiserv rose 1.47 percent to $135.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) from Underweight to Neutral. iRobot shares rose 3.60 percent to $61.95 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. upgraded Domtar Corp (USA) (NYSE: UFS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Domtar shares fell 12.61 percent to close at $42.57 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Viacom shares fell 0.64 percent to $32.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Twitter shares rose 0.13 percent to $30.22 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Imperva Inc (NASDAQ: IMPV) from Neutral to Overweight. Imperva shares rose 2.73 percent to $43.20 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) from Neutral to Buy. AIG shares rose 1.92 percent to $59.40 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) from Neutral to Underweight. Teva shares fell 1.29 percent to $18.40 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) from Market Perform to Underperform. Diamond Offshore Drilling shares rose 0.07 percent to $14.93 in pre-market trading.
- Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) from Buy to Neutral. Southwestern Energy shares rose 0.82 percent to $3.67 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: LGF.B) from Buy to Hold. Lions Gate shares fell 2.11 percent to close at $29.27 on Thursday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) from Neutral to Underweight. 3D Systems fell 1.73 percent to $9.65 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) from Buy to Hold. Hologic shares fell 0.75 percent to $ 38.51 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Wynn Resorts shares fell 2.23 percent to $165.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Benchmark downgraded Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from Buy to Hold. Expedia shares fell 16.52 percent to $102.70 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE: KS) from Buy to Neutral. KapStone Paper shares fell 0.09 percent to close at $34.50 on Thursday.
- BTIG Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from Buy to Neutral. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.46 percent to $324.10 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Aegis Capital initiated coverage on RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) with a Buy rating. The price target for RumbleON is set to $7. RumbleON shares closed at $4.45 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aclaris Therapeutics is set to $53. Aclaris Therapeutics shares closed at $19.57 on Thursday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: ICBK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for County Bancorp is set to $31. County Bancorp closed at $27.10 on Thursday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Spero Therapeutics is set to $27. Spero Therapeutics shares closed at $11.97 on Thursday.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AQXP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals is set to $26. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $13.40 on Thursday.
