The Vetr community on Wednesday upgraded Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) from 2.5 stars (Sell) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd confidence was mixed but trended positive, with 57.1 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 4.8 percent a Hold and 38.1 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Google shares were trading down 2 percent at $1,027.60. The Vetr crowd is bullish, setting a price target of $1,054.53 implying a 1.63 percent upside. Analyst sentiment was slightly bullish as well, with a 12-month consensus price target of $1,050.