Vetr Crowd Upgrades Netflix To Buy

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2018 1:36pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Tuesday upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Despite the upgrade, crowd confidence remained low, with 68 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 8 percent a Hold and 24 percent a Buy.

At time of publication, Netflix shares were trading up 2.7 percent at $261.00. The Vetr crowd is bullish, setting a price target of $262.09 implying a 5 percent upside. Analyst consensus was mixed but trended bearish, with a 12-month consensus price target of $250.

