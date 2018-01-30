Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 30, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2018 9:31am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. WWE shares fell 0.29 percent to close at $34.23 on Monday.
  • Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from Neutral to Buy. Gilead Sciences shares fell 0.59 percent to $88.28 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) from Underweight to Overweight. United Continental rose 1.72 percent to $66.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Veeva Systems shares dropped 1.07 percent to close at $60.32 on Friday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Neutral to Overweight. JetBlue shares rose 1.33 percent to $20.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at UBS upgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from Neutral to Buy. Albemarle shares rose 1.18 percent to $113.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded RealPage Inc (NASDAQ: RP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. RealPage shares rose 0.92 percent to $49.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at JMP Securities upgraded Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE: RESI) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Altisource Residential shares fell 1.99 percent to close at $10.82 on Monday.
  • Berenberg upgraded ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) from Hold to Buy. Ansys shares fell 0.74 percent to close at $162.75 on Monday.


Top Downgrades

  • Barclays downgraded GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. GrubHub shares fell 3.34 percent to $72.90 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from Overweight to Neutral. Southwest shares dropped 1.67 percent to $59.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Dr Pepper Snapple fell 0.15 percent to $116.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) from Market Perform to Underperform. Southwestern Energy shares fell 2.11 percent to $4.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: LGF.A) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Lions Gate Entertainment shares fell 2.42 percent to close at $34.62 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE: KS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. KapStone Paper shares climbed 30.83 percent to close at $34.71 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from Neutral to Underweight. Alaska Air shares rose 1.46 percent to close at $65.48 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. HubSpot shares fell 3.05 percent to $97.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Instinet downgraded Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) from Buy to Neutral. Yum Brands shares rose 0.31 percent to close at $86.48 on Monday.
  • JMP Securities downgraded Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: VR) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Validus shares fell 0.09 percent to close at $67.43 on Monday.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mellanox Technologies is set to $84. Mellanox Technologies shares closed at $66.00 on Monday.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) with an Outperform rating. Rollins shares closed at $50.24 on Monday.
  • Vertical Group initiated coverage on United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) with a Sell rating. United States Steel shares closed at $41.15 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tronox Ltd (NYSE: TROX) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Tronox is set to $21. Tronox shares closed at $19.80 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ctrip.Com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Ctrip.Com is set to $50. Ctrip.Com shares closed at $47.01 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) with a Hold rating. The price target for Cisco is set to $45. Cisco shares closed at $42.85 on Monday.
  • Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE: VCRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vocera Communications is set to $37. Vocera Communications shares closed at $28.48 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) with a Hold rating. The price target for Arista Networks is set to $250. Arista Networks closed at $277.99 on Monday.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altair Engineering is set to $33. Altair Engineering shares closed at $25.22 on Monday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALB + ALK)

Slowing Down? Economy Brakes Slightly In Q4 But Earnings Keep Impressing
Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2018
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
33 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
The 10 Most Undervalued Stocks Kicking Off Earnings Season
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WWE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.