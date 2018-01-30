Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 30, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. WWE shares fell 0.29 percent to close at $34.23 on Monday.
- Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from Neutral to Buy. Gilead Sciences shares fell 0.59 percent to $88.28 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) from Underweight to Overweight. United Continental rose 1.72 percent to $66.91 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Veeva Systems shares dropped 1.07 percent to close at $60.32 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Neutral to Overweight. JetBlue shares rose 1.33 percent to $20.55 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at UBS upgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from Neutral to Buy. Albemarle shares rose 1.18 percent to $113.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded RealPage Inc (NASDAQ: RP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. RealPage shares rose 0.92 percent to $49.20 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JMP Securities upgraded Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE: RESI) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Altisource Residential shares fell 1.99 percent to close at $10.82 on Monday.
- Berenberg upgraded ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) from Hold to Buy. Ansys shares fell 0.74 percent to close at $162.75 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. GrubHub shares fell 3.34 percent to $72.90 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from Overweight to Neutral. Southwest shares dropped 1.67 percent to $59.35 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Dr Pepper Snapple fell 0.15 percent to $116.90 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) from Market Perform to Underperform. Southwestern Energy shares fell 2.11 percent to $4.65 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: LGF.A) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Lions Gate Entertainment shares fell 2.42 percent to close at $34.62 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE: KS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. KapStone Paper shares climbed 30.83 percent to close at $34.71 on Monday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from Neutral to Underweight. Alaska Air shares rose 1.46 percent to close at $65.48 on Monday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. HubSpot shares fell 3.05 percent to $97.00 in pre-market trading.
- Instinet downgraded Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) from Buy to Neutral. Yum Brands shares rose 0.31 percent to close at $86.48 on Monday.
- JMP Securities downgraded Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: VR) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Validus shares fell 0.09 percent to close at $67.43 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mellanox Technologies is set to $84. Mellanox Technologies shares closed at $66.00 on Monday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) with an Outperform rating. Rollins shares closed at $50.24 on Monday.
- Vertical Group initiated coverage on United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) with a Sell rating. United States Steel shares closed at $41.15 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tronox Ltd (NYSE: TROX) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Tronox is set to $21. Tronox shares closed at $19.80 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ctrip.Com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Ctrip.Com is set to $50. Ctrip.Com shares closed at $47.01 on Monday.
- Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) with a Hold rating. The price target for Cisco is set to $45. Cisco shares closed at $42.85 on Monday.
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE: VCRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vocera Communications is set to $37. Vocera Communications shares closed at $28.48 on Monday.
- Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) with a Hold rating. The price target for Arista Networks is set to $250. Arista Networks closed at $277.99 on Monday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altair Engineering is set to $33. Altair Engineering shares closed at $25.22 on Monday.
