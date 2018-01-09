The Vetr crowd on Tuesday upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was mixed, with 50 percent of the Vetr community giving the pharmaceutical giant a Buy rating, 33.3 percent a Hold rating, and 16.7 percent a Sell rating. This news comes after Pfizer presented at JP Morgan’s 36th annual Healthcare Conference.

Despite the company’s recent announcement that they will be ending their Alzheimer’s research, the Vetr crowd and analysts alike remained bullish. Both the Vetr crowd’s target price of $37.98 and several analyst target prices in the $37.00-$40.00 range are above the stock’s current share price of $36.44.