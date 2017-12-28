The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from 2.5 stars (Sell), issued 30 days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was generally negative, with 73 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

Since delivering a solid Q1 earnings report in the middle of November that lead the stock to jump more than 5.5 percent, Cisco has maintained a fairly consistent growth into the final days of 2017. Since that last big jump on Nov. 16, Cisco has only closed down nine days. The stock finished Thursday up slightly at $38.69

See how crowdsourtced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Cisco is down at $38.01, which is still above the average analyst price target of $34.13. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding CSCO in their watch-lists.