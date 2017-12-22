The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its ratring on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from 3 stars (Hold), issued 56 days ago, to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was split, with 50 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's upgrade come as the company approached a resistance level just shy of an all-time high of $144.35, which it set earlier this year in October. Share price in Johnson & Johnson closed Thursday down slightly at 141.06.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Johnson & Johnson is up at $146.35, which is above the average anlyst price target of $125.41. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding JNJ in their watch-lists.