Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Upgrades Johnson & Johnson As The Stock Tests Resistance

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2017 7:32am   Comments
Share:

The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its ratring on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from 3 stars (Hold), issued 56 days ago, to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was split, with 50 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's upgrade come as the company approached a resistance level just shy of an all-time high of $144.35, which it set earlier this year in October. Share price in Johnson & Johnson closed Thursday down slightly at 141.06.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Johnson & Johnson is up at $146.35, which is above the average anlyst price target of $125.41. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding JNJ in their watch-lists.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

The Companies That Led 2017's Biotech Rally
3 Biotech Pipeline Areas To Keep An Eye On In 2018
ASH 2017 Highlights: Gilead, Novartis, Juno, Bluebird Bio And More
A Trendy New ETF From Pacer
3 Stocks In Focus As Biotech M&A Hopes For 2018 Rise
Eli Lilly's Taltz Gets Approval For Label Expansion in US
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.