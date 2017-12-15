The Vetr crowd on Friday upgraded its rating on YY Inc. (NYSE: YY) from 3 stars (hold), issued eight days ago, to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was edging positive, with 56 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Following an 18 percent fall off a 52-week high of $123.48 late in November, YY began to make up some ground. The stock closed Friday's session at $108.54.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on YY is up at $116.48, which is well above the average analyst price target of $56.30. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding YY in their watch-lists.