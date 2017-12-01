Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 1, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2017 9:11am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) from Neutral to Buy. AGCO shares fell 0.17 percent to close at $70.78 on Thursday.
  • Longbow Research upgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) from Neutral to Buy. Mellanox Technologies shares rose 2.78 percent to close at $59.10 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush upgraded Vantiv Inc (NYSE: VNTV) from Neutral to Outperform. Vantiv shares fell 0.67 percent to $74.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Tiffany shares rose 2.13 percent to close at $94.50 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Novo Nordisk shares gained 1.24 percent to $52.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from Market Perform to Outperform. VMware shares rose 1.78 percent to $122.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) from Market Perform to Outperform. Stifel Financial shares rose 1.21 percent to close at $56.24 on Thursday.
  • Gabelli upgraded Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) from Sell to Hold. Melinta Therapeutics shares rose 11.84 percent to close at $17.00 on Thursday.


Top Downgrades

  • Citigroup downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from Buy to Neutral. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.90 percent to $355.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Buy to Neutral Cummins shares fell 1.08 percent to $165.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus downgraded Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) from Buy to Hold. Priceline shares fell 0.73 percent to $1,727.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho Securities downgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from Buy to Neutral. PG&E shares slipped 1.49 percent to close at $54.24 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) from Overweight to Underweight. Sanofi-Aventis shares fell 2.54 percent to $44.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham & Company downgraded Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) from Buy to Hold. Oxford Industries shares fell 1.22 percent to close at $69.00 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) from Buy to Hold. Cypress Semi shares fell 2.12 percent to $15.67 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DDR Corp (NYSE: DDR) with a Hold rating. The price target for DDR is set to $8.25. DDR shares closed at $7.63 on Thursday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is set to $75. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $55.67 on Thursday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Global Blood Therapeutics is set to $73. Global Blood Therapeutics shares closed at $39.45 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Plug Power is set to $5. Plug Power shares closed at $2.37 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Diamondback Energy is set to $130. Diamondback Energy shares closed at $109.31 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Uniqure is set to $28. Uniqure shares closed at $15.14 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Booz Allen is set to $47. Booz Allen shares closed at $38.69 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGCO + BAH)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2017
Jefferies: Booz Allen Shares Have Been Flat, And That's Why You Should Buy Them
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 7, 2017
10 Stocks To Watch For November 6, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For October 31, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AGCO

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.