Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 1, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) from Neutral to Buy. AGCO shares fell 0.17 percent to close at $70.78 on Thursday.
- Longbow Research upgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) from Neutral to Buy. Mellanox Technologies shares rose 2.78 percent to close at $59.10 on Thursday.
- Wedbush upgraded Vantiv Inc (NYSE: VNTV) from Neutral to Outperform. Vantiv shares fell 0.67 percent to $74.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Tiffany shares rose 2.13 percent to close at $94.50 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Novo Nordisk shares gained 1.24 percent to $52.41 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from Market Perform to Outperform. VMware shares rose 1.78 percent to $122.25 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) from Market Perform to Outperform. Stifel Financial shares rose 1.21 percent to close at $56.24 on Thursday.
- Gabelli upgraded Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) from Sell to Hold. Melinta Therapeutics shares rose 11.84 percent to close at $17.00 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from Buy to Neutral. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.90 percent to $355.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Buy to Neutral Cummins shares fell 1.08 percent to $165.60 in pre-market trading.
- Argus downgraded Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) from Buy to Hold. Priceline shares fell 0.73 percent to $1,727.00 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho Securities downgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from Buy to Neutral. PG&E shares slipped 1.49 percent to close at $54.24 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) from Overweight to Underweight. Sanofi-Aventis shares fell 2.54 percent to $44.48 in pre-market trading.
- Needham & Company downgraded Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) from Buy to Hold. Oxford Industries shares fell 1.22 percent to close at $69.00 on Thursday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) from Buy to Hold. Cypress Semi shares fell 2.12 percent to $15.67 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DDR Corp (NYSE: DDR) with a Hold rating. The price target for DDR is set to $8.25. DDR shares closed at $7.63 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is set to $75. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $55.67 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Global Blood Therapeutics is set to $73. Global Blood Therapeutics shares closed at $39.45 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Plug Power is set to $5. Plug Power shares closed at $2.37 on Thursday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Diamondback Energy is set to $130. Diamondback Energy shares closed at $109.31 on Thursday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Uniqure is set to $28. Uniqure shares closed at $15.14 on Thursday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Booz Allen is set to $47. Booz Allen shares closed at $38.69 on Thursday.
