Vetr Crowd Upgrades Box Inc To Strong Buy

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2017 4:45pm   Comments
The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) from 4 stars (Buy) issued 254 days ago, to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was mostly positive, with 83 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Box scored the upgrade after delivering good numbers on its Q3 earnings, meeting analyst expectations on EPS and slightly exceeding estimates on its Revenue. Box ended Thursday's session down 4.2 percent at $21.02.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Box is up at $25.45, which is above the average analyst price target of $19.18. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding $BOX in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for BOX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Sep 2017Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Aug 2017Mitsubishi UFJUpgradesOverweight

Upgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

