Vetr Crowd Upgrades Box Inc To Strong Buy

The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) from 4 stars (Buy) issued 254 days ago, to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was mostly positive, with 83 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Box scored the upgrade after delivering good numbers on its Q3 earnings, meeting analyst expectations on EPS and slightly exceeding estimates on its Revenue. Box ended Thursday's session down 4.2 percent at $21.02.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Box is up at $25.45, which is above the average analyst price target of $19.18. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding $BOX in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for BOX Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Sep 2017 Raymond James Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Aug 2017 Mitsubishi UFJ Upgrades Overweight View More Analyst Ratings for BOX

