Vetr Turns Bullish On Himax As Stock Pushes For New Highs

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2017 7:31am   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded $HIMX to 4.5-Stars. (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Tuesday upgraded its rating on Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) from 1.5 stars (Strong Sell), issued four days ago, to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was mostly cautious, with 77 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

The upgrade comes just a day after Morgan Stanley analyst Charlie Chan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-weight. Himax dipped slightly on Monday's open following that downgrade. However, the stock ended that day only slightly lower and, on Tuesday, finished at a new three-year high of $13.36.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Himax Technologies is up at $14.99. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding HIMX in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for HIMX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Nov 2017BairdMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2017MizuhoDowngradesBuyNeutral

Posted-In: Vetr

