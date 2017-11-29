The Vetr crowd on Tuesday upgraded its rating on Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) from 1.5 stars (Strong Sell), issued four days ago, to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was mostly cautious, with 77 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

The upgrade comes just a day after Morgan Stanley analyst Charlie Chan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-weight. Himax dipped slightly on Monday's open following that downgrade. However, the stock ended that day only slightly lower and, on Tuesday, finished at a new three-year high of $13.36.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Himax Technologies is up at $14.99. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding HIMX in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for HIMX Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Nov 2017 Baird Maintains Outperform Oct 2017 Mizuho Downgrades Buy Neutral View More Analyst Ratings for HIMX

