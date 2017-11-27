Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 27, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2017 9:05am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from Neutral to Buy. Ciena shares gained 0.67 percent to close at $20.98 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded Constellium NV (NYSE: CSTM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Constellium shares gained 1.96 percent to $10.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE: RE) from Underperform to Market Perform. Everest Re Group shares fell 0.77 percent to close at $217.67 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from Market Perform to Outperform. Lowe's shares fell 0.43 percent to close at $79.24 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) from Neutral to Overweight. Arrowhead Research shares rose 4.59 percent to $3.87 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS upgraded GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) (NYSE: GSK) from Neutral to Buy. GlaxoSmithKline shares rose 2.11 percent to $35.78 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE: SBS) from Neutral to Overweight. Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares fell 1.61 percent to close at $10.36 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded National Grid plc (ADR) (NYSE: NGG) from Underperform to Neutral. National Grid shares rose 1.06 percent to $59.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Moffett Nathanson upgraded T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) from Neutral to Buy. T-Mobile US shares gained 0.88 percent to $62.22 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) from Buy to Hold. SolarEdge Technologies shares fell 3.90 percent to $38.15 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) from Buy to Neutral. Buffalo Wild Wings shares declined 0.07 percent to close at $145.85 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) from Overweight to Neutral. Cubic shares gained 0.24 percent to close at $62.15 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research downgraded Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from Neutral to Sell. Square shares fell 2.37 percent to $47.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Overweight to Equal weight. Western Digital shares fell 3.23 percent to $89.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital downgraded Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) from Hold to Sell. Norfolk Southern shares rose 0.57 percent to close at $130.01 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) from Overweight to Equalweight. Himax Technologies shares fell 4.29 percent to $12.50 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE: MAA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Mid-America Apartment shares rose 0.02 percent to close at $104.16 on Friday.


Top Initiations

  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Funko set to $11. Funko shares closed at $8.20 on Friday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for CareDx set to $12. CareDx shares closed at $6.70 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altair Engineering set to $28. Altair Engineering shares closed at $24.90 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Spero Therapeutics set to $26. Spero Therapeutics shares closed at $13.86 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Allena Pharmaceuticals is set to $22. Allena Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $13.13 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Altair Engineering is set to $25. Altair Engineering shares closed at $24.90 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: OHRP) with a Buy rating. OHR Pharmaceutical shares closed at $0.760 on Friday.
  • Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) with a Market Outperform rating. Zogenix shares closed at $38.80 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE: AQUA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Evoqua Water is set to $23. Evoqua Water closed at $22.01 on Friday.

