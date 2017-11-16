Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Market Perform to Outperform. NetApp shares rose 12.18 percent to $51.40 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim upgraded SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) from Sell to Neutral. SCANA shares fell 0.25 percent to close at $44.39 on Wednesday.
- Baird upgraded Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) from Neutral to Outperform. Stryker shares fell 0.74 percent to close at $154.80 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) from Sell to Hold. Patterson shares gained 2.74 percent to close at $34.45 on Wednesday.
- Susquehanna upgraded DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) from Neutral to Positive. DSW shares rose 2.5 percent to $20.12 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellium NV (NYSE: CSTM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Constellium shares gained 4.37 percent to $9.55 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) from Neutral to Overweight. Diebold Nixdorf shares rose 5.26 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) from Market Perform to Outperform. Pandora shares rose 6.29 percent to $5.24 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) from Hold to Buy. Dollar General shares fell 1.14 percent to close at $82.30 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Buckingham upgraded Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) from Neutral to Buy. Hawaiian shares rose 2.55 percent to $38.15 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Raymond James downgraded VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) from Strong Buy to Outperform. VeriFone shares fell 1.70 percent to close at $17.39 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) from Buy to Hold. Acorda Therapeutics shares fell 1.76 percent to $16.70 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE: DPLO) from Outperform to Neutral. Diplomat Pharmacy shares declined 3.51 percent to $18.40 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) from Neutral to Underweight. Sunstone Hotel Investors shares dropped 0.67 percent to close at $16.26 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies downgraded Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP) from Buy to Hold. Triangle Capital shares declined 0.11 percent to $9.48 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) from Neutral to Underweight. LaSalle Hotel Properties shares declined 0.60 percent to close at $28.16 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson downgraded Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) from Buy to Neutral. Sally Beauty shares dropped 3.25 percent to close at $15.16 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies downgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) from Buy to Hold. Semiconductor Manufacturing shares rose 0.42 percent to $7.25 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nomad Foods set to $18. Nomad Foods shares closed at $14.34 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Access National Corporation (NASDAQ: ANCX) with a Overweight rating. The price target for Access National set to $31. Access National shares closed at $27.94 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on Vantiv Inc (NYSE: VNTV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vantiv set to $85. Vantiv shares closed at $68.97 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Pivotal Research initiated coverage on NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) with a Hold rating. The price target for NetApp is set to $54. NetApp shares closed at $45.82 on Wednesday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE: BETR) with a Hold rating. The price target for Amplify Snack Brands is set to $5. Amplify Snack Brands shares closed at $5.13 on Wednesday.
