After Failed Takeover, Vetr Turns Bullish On Broadcom

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2017 5:00pm   Comments
The Vetr crowd on Monday upgraded its rating on Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) from 3 stars (Hold), issued two weeks ago, to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was edging positive, with 55 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's upgrade comes the same day as QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) rejected a substantial $105 billion takeover offer from the semiconductor maker. News of the deal's failure caused a slight dip in Broadcom's share price on the open. However, the stock made back that lower start and finished the day up at $265.01.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Broadcom is up at $291.95. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding AVGO in their watch-lists.

