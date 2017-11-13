Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Qualcomm Rejects $130 Billion Broadcom Merger Proposal
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 13, 2017 9:18am   Comments
Share:
Qualcomm Rejects $130 Billion Broadcom Merger Proposal
Related AVGO
Sizing Up The Sizzle In Semiconductor ETFs
No One Compares To Intel In Global Semiconductor Market Share
Nvidia, Top Tech Stocks Power Gains For Innovator IBD 50, SOXX (Investor's Business Daily)
Related QCOM
China Recycling Energy Surges On Trump Speculation
Sizing Up The Sizzle In Semiconductor ETFs
Nvidia, Top Tech Stocks Power Gains For Innovator IBD 50, SOXX (Investor's Business Daily)

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced Monday that its board of directors unanimously rejected Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO)’s unsolicited acquisition offer.

"It is the Board's unanimous belief that Broadcom's proposal significantly undervalues Qualcomm relative to the Company's leadership position in mobile technology and our future growth prospects," Qualcomm executive chairman Paul Jacobs said in a press release.

Broadcom had offered $70 per outstanding share for a total value of $130 billion.

Presiding Director Tom Horton also cited “significant regulatory uncertainty” around the proposed deal. Speculation of antitrust scrutiny had prompted sell-offs in both stocks last Thursday.

Qualcomm management intends to remain on its current course and, by its assessment, secure superior shareholder value as an independent operation.

“No company is better positioned in mobile, IoT, automotive, edge computing and networking within the semiconductor industry,” CEO Steve Mollenkopf said in a press release. “We are confident in our ability to create significant additional value for our stockholders as we continue our growth in these attractive segments and lead the transition to 5G.”

Qualcomm was rumored to have also fielded interest from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), although details of that potential deal have not yet emerged.

Related Links:

Why Broadcom Will Likely Be A Big Winner From Apple’s iPhone Launch

Qualcomm's Days Of Supplying To Apple Appear To Be Numbered

Posted-In: Paul Jacobs Steve Mollenkopf Tom HortonNews M&A Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + AVGO)

Benzinga's Bulls & Bears: Apple, Intel, Nike, Tesla And More
Game On: Intel Is Targeting Nvidia And AMD's Market Share
Kevin Kelly's Intel Options Trade
Sizing Up The Sizzle In Semiconductor ETFs
Expectations Mount For Nvidia; Analyst Raises Target To $190 Ahead Of Earnings
Nvidia Q3 Earnings Preview: A Tale Of Outstanding Fundamentals, Pricey Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AVGO

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.