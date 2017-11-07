Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 7, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Jefferies upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) from Hold to Buy. Booz Allen shares fell 4.01 percent to close at $36.60 on Monday.
- Analysts at Craig-Hallum upgraded Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) from Hold to Buy. Henry Schein shares dropped 9.79 percent to close at $70.04 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Las Vegas Sands shares rose 1.13 percent to $67.30 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) from Sell to Neutral. Marvell Technology shares rose 0.20 percent to $20.24 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Circor shares rose 2.58 percent to close at $44.07 on Monday.
- Barclays upgraded WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Wpx Energy shares rose 0.78 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) from Neutral to Buy. trivago shares rose 2.62 percent to $8.23 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) from Neutral to Buy. Altice USA shares gained 5.84 percent to close at $23.91 on Monday.
- Analysts at Susquehanna upgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from Negative to Neutral. Under Armour shares rose 1.16 percent to $12.16 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE: CAA) from Underperform to Neutral. CalAtlantic shares rose 0.97 percent to $49.79 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) from Overweight to Neutral. Fabrinet shares fell 7.67 percent to $29.30 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Buy to Neutral. Finisar shares fell 2.34 percent to $18.80 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Targa Resources shares rose 3.19 percent to close at $45.28 on Monday.
- Maxim Group downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) from Buy to Hold. Red Robin shares fell 21.77 percent to $52.45 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) from Hold to Reduce. Exxon Mobil shares fell 0.30 percent to $83.50 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. QEP Resources shares rose 6.38 percent to close at $10.34 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Teligent Inc (NASDAQ: TLGT) from Buy to Hold. Teligent shares dropped 35.24 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Janney Capital downgraded Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) from Buy to Neutral. Veracyte shares declined 1.20 percent to close at $8.26 on Monday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Murphy USA Inc (NYSE: MUSA) from Neutral to Underweight. Murphy shares rose 3.55 percent to close at $75.93 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Franks International NV (NYSE: FI) from Neutral to Underperform. Frank's shares gained 3.54 percent to close at $7.31 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Lowe's is set to $98. Lowe's shares closed at $77.41 on Monday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for OptiNose set to $33. OptiNose shares closed at $20.76 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on adidas AG (ADR) (OTC: ADDYY) with an Outperform rating. adidas shares closed at $106.00 on Monday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Spirit AeroSystems is set to $100. Spirit AeroSystems shares closed at $83.22 on Monday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) with a Sector Weight rating. Home Depot shares closed at $164.22 on Monday.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) with a Market Perform rating. Piper Jaffray shares closed at $71.65 on Monday.
- Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) with a Buy rating. The price target for LendingClub is set to $8. LendingClub shares closed at $5.85 on Monday.
- Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) with an Outperform rating. Nektar Therapeutics shares closed at $24.28 on Monday.
