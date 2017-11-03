Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 3, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Hold to Buy. Wingstop shares rose 7.18 percent to $34.50 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Neutral to Buy. Apple shares rose 4.24 percent to $175.23 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. bluebird bio shares rose 7.76 percent to close at $154.05 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) from Neutral to Overweight. Green Plains shares rose 0.75 percent to $16.90 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW) from Underperform to Market Perform. Willis Towers Watson shares dropped 2.13 percent to close at $157.48 on Thursday.
- Baird upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from Underperform to Neutral. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.11 percent to close at $397.45 on Thursday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson upgraded Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) from Underperform to Neutral. Mattel shares rose 2.45 percent to $13.36 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) from Hold to Buy. Insulet shares fell 0.46 percent to close at $58.15 on Thursday.
- Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) from Market Perform to Outperform. Floor & Decor shares gained 11.46 percent to $42.10 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) from Neutral to Buy. Citrix shares rose 2.23 percent to $84.20 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) from Buy to Hold. Pandora shares fell 18.76 percent to $6.02 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Blue Apron shares rose 0.26 percent to $3.81 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) from Neutral to Underweight. Treehouse Foods shares dropped 1.60 percent to $42.34 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) from Buy to Hold. Teva shares slipped 2.23 percent to $10.98 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Gildan Activewear Inc (USA) (NYSE: GIL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Gildan Activewear shares fell 0.38 percent to close at $29.19 on Thursday.
- Citigroup downgraded Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) from Neutral to Sell. Sanmina shares dropped 12.23 percent to close at $47.00 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Bank of America downgraded American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) from Buy to Neutral. AIG shares declined 3.05 percent to $63.00 in pre-market trading.
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded Ocera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OCRX) from Buy to Neutral. Ocera Therapeutics shares fell 2.23 percent to $1.68 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Newell Brands shares fell 0.17 percent to $29.96 in pre-market trading.
- Janney Capital downgraded American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE: AWK) from Buy to Neutral. American Water Works shares gained 2.57 percent to close at $89.45 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Sanderson Farms set to $140. Sanderson Farms shares closed at $146.81 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Dollar Tree is set to $106. Dollar Tree shares closed at $92.55 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for TE Connectivity is set to $105. TE Connectivity shares closed at $91.57 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for UnitedHealth is set to $233. UnitedHealth shares closed at $211.10 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Tyson Foods is set to $76. Tyson Foods shares closed at $73.15 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Target is set to $62. Target shares closed at $59.79 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ: YOGA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Yogaworks is set to $5. Yogaworks shares closed at $2.77 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Humana is set to $256. Humana shares closed at $256.35 on Thursday.
