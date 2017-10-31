Market Overview

Vetr Upgrades Walmart After Brief Retail Scare

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2017 4:47pm   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded $WMT to 3-Stars. (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Tuesday upgraded its rating on Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) from 1.5 stars (Strong Sell), issued 11 days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was edging negative, with 58 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Share price in Walmart has receded somewhat since gaining some momentum in the previous week to get within a dollar of its current all-time high at $89.35. The stock is now heading into November lower due mostly to fears surrounding brick-and-mortar retailers off of lowered guidance from J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) . Walmart finished the month at $87.31.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Wal-Mart is up at $87.81, which is well above the average analyst price taget of $74.24. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding WMT in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for WMT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Oct 2017Stifel NicolausMaintainsHold
Aug 2017JefferiesMaintainsBuy

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

