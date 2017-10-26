Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Square's October Rally Earns It Strong Buy From Vetr

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2017 5:35pm   Comments
Share:
Related SQ
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 26
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Square And Cisco
The Vetr community has upgraded $SQ to 5-Stars. (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from 3.5 stars (Buy), issued nine days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was generally negative, with 65 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

Vetr's upgrade comes as share price in Square has hit its stride, gaining over 18 percent over the course of October. Part of these gains came during a remarkable 14-day streak that saw the stock peak above $33.20. While price in Square corrected somewhat after the run, the stocked Jumped to a new high of $34.74 in Thursday's session, which it ended up closing slightly lower at $34.11.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Square is up at $39.78. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding SQ in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for SQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Oct 2017Bank of AmericaMaintainsNeutral
Oct 2017OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SQ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 26
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Square And Cisco
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 23
7 Unusual Partnerships And How They Worked
This Millennial Trader Pinpoints Customer Service As A Key Sign Of Company Longevity
Lightning Round: Square Isn't Done Going Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on SQ

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.