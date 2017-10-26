The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from 3.5 stars (Buy), issued nine days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was generally negative, with 65 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

Vetr's upgrade comes as share price in Square has hit its stride, gaining over 18 percent over the course of October. Part of these gains came during a remarkable 14-day streak that saw the stock peak above $33.20. While price in Square corrected somewhat after the run, the stocked Jumped to a new high of $34.74 in Thursday's session, which it ended up closing slightly lower at $34.11.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Square is up at $39.78. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding SQ in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for SQ Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Citigroup Maintains Buy Oct 2017 Bank of America Maintains Neutral Oct 2017 Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for SQ

