Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Upgrades Johnson & Johnson Following Post-Earnings Dip

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2017 4:59pm   Comments
Share:
Related JNJ
This Week's Most And Least Crowded Trades
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
The Vetr community has upgraded $JNJ to 3-Stars. (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Wednesday upgraded its rating on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from 2.5 stars (Sell), issued 13 days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was generally negative, with 63 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

Vetr's downgrade comes a couple days after the consumers staples company experienced its first loss between sessions since reporting its Q3 earnings on Oct. 17. The report, which showed the company surpassing estimates for revenue and EPS by 1.87 and 5.56 percent, respectively, pushed Johnson & Johnson's stock to a new 52-week high of $144.64. It has since fallen somewhat from that high, closing Wednesday's session up slightly on the day at $142.36

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Curretnly, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Johnson & Johnson is down at $131.71, which is still above the average analyst price target of $125.41. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding JNJ in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for JNJ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Oct 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2017BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for JNJ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

This Week's Most And Least Crowded Trades
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
The Week Ahead: Earnings Season Starts In Earnest
This Factor ETF Could Be Ready To Shine
White House 'Shenanigans' Represent A Buying Opportunity: Cramer
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 18
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on JNJ

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.