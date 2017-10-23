Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 23, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Baird upgraded TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ: TERP) from Neutral to Outperform. TerraForm Power shares fell 0.95 percent to close at $13.55 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) from Neutral to Overweight. ServiceNow shares gained 3.30 percent to close at $124.82 on Friday.
- Citigroup upgraded Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) from Neutral to Buy. Science Applications shares climbed 1.47 percent to close at $70.88 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded CAI International Inc (NYSE: CAI) from Market Perform to Outperform. CAI International shares gained 1.18 percent to $37.70 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) from Neutral to Overweight. SM Energy shares gained 0.76 percent to $18.55 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from Hold to Buy. Illumina shares rose 1.96 percent to $214.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Dr Pepper Snapple shares rose 1.37 percent to $90.25 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE: CX) from Neutral to Buy. Cemex shares rose 1.63 percent to $8.09 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mulesoft Inc (NYSE: MULE) from Hold to Buy. MuleSoft shares gained 0.96 percent to close at $23.17 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- UBS downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from Buy to Neutral. GE shares fell 1.34 percent to $23.51 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Citigroup downgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Buy to Neutral. Biogen shares fell 0.57 percent to $336.18 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Overweight to Sector Weight. MercadoLibre shares dropped 2.43 percent to $230.00 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE: EGP) from Buy to Neutral. EastGroup Properties shares slipped 0.71 percent to close at $90.90 on Friday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) from Overweight to Neutral. Range Resources shares fell 0.85 percent to $18.70 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Equifax shares fell 0.88 percent to $109.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) from Buy to Hold. Aerojet Rocketdyne shares rose 1.47 percent to close at $34.40 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. GE shares fell 1.34 percent to $23.51 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham downgraded Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from Buy to Neutral. Foot Locker shares declined 1.21 percent to $30.90 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ: IBKC) from Outperform to Neutral. IBERIABANK shares fell 5.86 percent to close at $75.45 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Clovis Oncology is set to $205. Clovis Oncology shares closed at $77.50 on Friday.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is set to $38. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $20.15 on Friday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Roku is set to $24. Roku shares closed at $21.87 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on NuCana PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: NCNA) with an Outperform rating. NuCana shares closed at $14.08 on Friday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NITE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Nightstar Therapeutics is set to $30. Nightstar Therapeutics shares closed at $19.00 on Friday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for AMAG Pharmaceuticals is set to $18. AMAG Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $15.60 on Friday.
- Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) with an Equal-Weight rating. Hillenbrand shares rose 1.29 percent to $39.40 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for TESARO is set to $135. TESARO shares closed at $116.40 on Friday.
- UBS initiated coverage on Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) with a Buy rating and a $50.00 price target. Ball shares rose 0.86 percent to close at $42.30 on Friday,
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Biogen is set to $390. Biogen shares closed at $338.10 on Friday.
