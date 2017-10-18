The Vetr crowd on Wednesday downgraded its rating on GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) from 5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 19 days ago, to 2.5 stars (Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally cautious with 66 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

Share price in GoPro received a substantial bump to Wednesday after analysts with Longbow Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a $13 price target. The stock gained over 6 percent on the open to reach a high of $9.80 before returning about half of those gains to finish the day at $9.47.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target for GoPro is down at $8.75, which is below the average analyst price target of $10.32. GoPro, Inc. is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 3% of users are holding GPRO in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for GPRO Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Longbow Research Upgrades Neutral Buy Sep 2017 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Aug 2017 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Sell Neutral View More Analyst Ratings for GPRO

