Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Turns Bearish On GoPro After Analyst Nod

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2017 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
Related GPRO
Transportation Startups Converge At Detroit's Techstars Mobility Expo
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
The Vetr community has downgraded $GPRO to 2.5-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Wednesday downgraded its rating on GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) from 5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 19 days ago, to 2.5 stars (Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally cautious with 66 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

Share price in GoPro received a substantial bump to Wednesday after analysts with Longbow Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a $13 price target. The stock gained over 6 percent on the open to reach a high of $9.80 before returning about half of those gains to finish the day at $9.47.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target for GoPro is down at $8.75, which is below the average analyst price target of $10.32. GoPro, Inc. is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 3% of users are holding GPRO in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for GPRO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Longbow ResearchUpgradesNeutralBuy
Sep 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Aug 2017Goldman SachsUpgradesSellNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GPRO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPRO)

Transportation Startups Converge At Detroit's Techstars Mobility Expo
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
10 Stocks Highlighted On Wednesday's PreMarket Prep
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2017
Enough's Enough: This Analyst Believes The GoPro Sell-Off Is Overdone
The Market In 5 Minutes: Housing Starts A Bit Lower Than Expected, Chipotle Gets A Downgrade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on GPRO

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.