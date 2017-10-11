Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 11, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2017 9:13am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. PayPal shares rose 1.30 percent to $66.90 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) from Hold to Buy. Colgate-Palmolive shares gained 0.48 percent to $73.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) from Market Perform to Outperform. AbbVie shares rose 0.58 percent to $91.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) from Neutral to Buy. Sempra Energy shares rose 1.05 percent to close at $113.81 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Loop Capital upgraded MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) from Hold to Buy. MSG Networks shares closed at $21.30 on Tuesday.
  • Roth Capital upgraded Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: SKYS) from Neutral to Buy. Sky Solar shares gained 1.81 percent to close at $1.69 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays upgraded Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) from Underweight to Overweight. Range Resources shares rose 3.26 percent to $20.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from Hold to Buy. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.50 percent to $134.57 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Jefferies downgraded bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from Buy to Hold. bluebird bio shares fell 2.39 percent to $128.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) from Neutral to Sell. Exelon shares slipped 1.85 percent to $37.58 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) from Buy to Sell. TravelCenters of America shares fell 6.54 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital downgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) from Outperform to Market Perform. Schlumberger shares fell 0.66 percent to $67.88 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) from Buy to Hold. Robert Half shares rose 0.21 percent to close at $51.37 on Tuesday.
  • Compass Point downgraded Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ: INDB) from Buy to Neutral. Independent Bank shares rose 1.20 percent to close at $76.15 on Tuesday.
  • UBS downgraded Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) from Buy to Neutral. Atkore International shares dropped 0.81 percent to close at $19.63 on Tuesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) from Buy to Hold. Kforce shares rose 1.23 percent to close at $20.50 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) from Neutral to Underperform. Chico's FAS shares fell 4.66 percent to $8.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ: BOJA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Bojangles shares declined 1.14 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • HSBC initiated coverage on Agrium Inc. (USA) (NYSE: AGU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Agrium is set to $126.5. Agrium shares closed at $105.78 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew plc (ADR) (NYSE: SNN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Smith & Nephew is set to $42. Smith & Nephew shares closed at $37.81 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Universal Health is set to $120. Universal Health shares closed at $106.58 on Tuesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Electronic Arts is set to $133. Electronic Arts shares closed at $117.82 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) with a Sector Weight rating. Schneider National shares closed at $24.40 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Hostess Brands is set to $15. Hostess Brands shares closed at $13.96 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs assumed Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) with a Sell rating. Groupon shares fell 3.21 percent to $4.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) with a Hold rating. CF Industries shares closed at $34.48 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGU + ABBV)

The Market In 5 Minutes: Alibaba's Expansion, Uber's Warning
5 Tips To Successfully Open And Operate A Marijuana Dispensary
What A Free Marijuana Trade With Mexico Would Look Like: Former President Vicente Fox To Speak In Phoenix Oct. 14
Learn From Parliament's George Clinton And Nat Geo's Jason Silva At This Cannabis Tech Event
How To Get A Marijuana Dispensary License: Expert Shares Fundamental Tips
Plenty Of Opportunity In AbbVie, Even After Recent Run
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on PYPL
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.