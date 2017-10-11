Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 11, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. PayPal shares rose 1.30 percent to $66.90 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) from Hold to Buy. Colgate-Palmolive shares gained 0.48 percent to $73.25 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) from Market Perform to Outperform. AbbVie shares rose 0.58 percent to $91.70 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) from Neutral to Buy. Sempra Energy shares rose 1.05 percent to close at $113.81 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Loop Capital upgraded MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) from Hold to Buy. MSG Networks shares closed at $21.30 on Tuesday.
- Roth Capital upgraded Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: SKYS) from Neutral to Buy. Sky Solar shares gained 1.81 percent to close at $1.69 on Tuesday.
- Barclays upgraded Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) from Underweight to Overweight. Range Resources shares rose 3.26 percent to $20.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from Hold to Buy. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.50 percent to $134.57 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Jefferies downgraded bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from Buy to Hold. bluebird bio shares fell 2.39 percent to $128.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) from Neutral to Sell. Exelon shares slipped 1.85 percent to $37.58 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) from Buy to Sell. TravelCenters of America shares fell 6.54 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BMO Capital downgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) from Outperform to Market Perform. Schlumberger shares fell 0.66 percent to $67.88 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) from Buy to Hold. Robert Half shares rose 0.21 percent to close at $51.37 on Tuesday.
- Compass Point downgraded Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ: INDB) from Buy to Neutral. Independent Bank shares rose 1.20 percent to close at $76.15 on Tuesday.
- UBS downgraded Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) from Buy to Neutral. Atkore International shares dropped 0.81 percent to close at $19.63 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) from Buy to Hold. Kforce shares rose 1.23 percent to close at $20.50 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America downgraded Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) from Neutral to Underperform. Chico's FAS shares fell 4.66 percent to $8.19 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ: BOJA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Bojangles shares declined 1.14 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- HSBC initiated coverage on Agrium Inc. (USA) (NYSE: AGU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Agrium is set to $126.5. Agrium shares closed at $105.78 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew plc (ADR) (NYSE: SNN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Smith & Nephew is set to $42. Smith & Nephew shares closed at $37.81 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Universal Health is set to $120. Universal Health shares closed at $106.58 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Electronic Arts is set to $133. Electronic Arts shares closed at $117.82 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) with a Sector Weight rating. Schneider National shares closed at $24.40 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Hostess Brands is set to $15. Hostess Brands shares closed at $13.96 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs assumed Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) with a Sell rating. Groupon shares fell 3.21 percent to $4.83 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) with a Hold rating. CF Industries shares closed at $34.48 on Tuesday.
