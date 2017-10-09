Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Issues Hold On Ford Following A Bump From September Sales Figures

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2017 4:49pm   Comments
Share:
Related F
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Vishay Intertechnology, Veritone And Ford
Startup Angels Debuts Marketplace Platform: 'We're Trying To Make It Easier For Potential Investors'
Ford's Sales Rise in September (GuruFocus)

The Vetr crowd on Monday upgraded its rating of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from 4 stars (Buy), issued two days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was edging positive, with 56 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Ford shares received a boost earlier in the month on the back of strong auto sales numbers over the course of September. The figures, which were released Oct. 4, showed seasonally adjusted annualized rate of U.S. light vehicle sales exceeded analyst expectations by 1.2 million at 18.6 million total across the industry. For its part, Ford's fleet sales rose by 25 percent over the month.

However, some analysts have cautioned that these high numbers might be due to the extreme weather the U.S. experienced over the course of the month and likely don't point to any broader trends as consumers sought to replace vehicles damaged by hurricanes and flooding.

This didn't dampen the outlook for analysts with Standpoint Research who, when the numbers were released, upgraded the rating on Ford from Hold to Buy. The stock ended the Oct. 9 trading day up slightly at $12.34.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

The Vetr crowd's average price target on Ford is up at $12.60, which still trails the average analyst price target of $13.76. Ford Motor Company is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 2 percent of users are holding F in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for F

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Standpoint ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
Aug 2017NomuraDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jun 2017GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for F
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Vishay Intertechnology, Veritone And Ford
Startup Angels Debuts Marketplace Platform: 'We're Trying To Make It Easier For Potential Investors'
Ford Rekindles Love Affair With SUVs, But Has It Learned The Lessons Of The Recession?
A Look At September's Strong Auto Sales
Five Automotive Startups To Watch In 2018
Ford Sets Up Team Edison To Develop Electric Vehicles
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on F
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.