Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2017 10:19am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from Neutral to Buy. General Motors shares closed at $42.15 on Monday.
  • Vertical Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) from Hold to Buy. Booz Allen Hamilton shares closed at $37.69 on Monday.
  • Boenning & Scattergood upgraded Regency Centers Corp (NYSE: REG) from Underperform to Neutral. Regency Centers shares closed at $62.10 on Monday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) from Hold to Buy. Manhattan Associates shares closed at $43.20 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Cal-Maine shares closed at $41.65 on Monday.
  • Baird upgraded LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM) from Neutral to Outperform. LogMeIn shares closed at $110.95 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Wedbush upgraded Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) from Neutral to Outperform. Endocyte shares closed at $3.63 on Monday.
  • JMP Securities upgraded Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from Market Underperform to Market Perform. Acuity Brands shares closed at $170.08 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from Neutral to Buy. Phillips 66 shares closed at $92.38 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Dimension Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMTX) from Sell to Neutral. Dimension Therapeutics shares closed at $5.90 on Monday.


Top Downgrades

  • Mizuho downgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCMP) from Buy to Neutral. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $12.05 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) from Market Perform to Underperform. Tile Shop shares closed at $12.70 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) from Buy to Neutral. Marathon Petroleum shares closed at $55.89 on Monday.
  • Susquehanna downgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from Positive to Neutral. MGM shares closed at $30.77 on Monday.
  • Wedbush downgraded LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) from Outperform to Neutral. LGI Homes shares closed at $48.98 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) from Neutral to Underperform. Ericsson shares closed at $5.760 on Monday.
  • Baird downgraded MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) from Outperform to Neutral. MSA Safety shares closed at $81.09 on Monday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from Outperform to Market Perform. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $77.30 on Monday.
  • Susquehanna downgraded Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from Positive to Neutral. Accenture shares closed at $135.44 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) from Hold to Sell. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $23.99 on Monday.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Yum! Brands is set to $88. Yum! Brands shares closed at $73.75 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for West Pharmaceutical is set to $99. West Pharmaceutical shares closed at $96.57 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) with a Hold rating. The price target for McDonald's is set to $160. McDonald's shares closed at $156.96 on Monday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Xerox Corp (NYSE: XRX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Xerox is set to $36. Xerox shares closed at $33.46 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Autohome Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ATHM) with an Outperform rating. Autohome shares closed at $57.27 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) with a Hold rating. The price target for Chipotle is set to $345. Chipotle shares closed at $301.81 on Monday.
  • Susquehanna initiated coverage on National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) with a Neutral rating. The price target for National Beverage is set to $135. National Beverage shares closed at $117.80 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) with an In-Line rating. The price target for California Resources is set to $12. California Resources shares closed at $10.70 on Monday.

