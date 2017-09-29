Market Overview

Vetr Issues Hold On Netflix As Price Stabilizes

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2017 6:00pm   Comments
The Vetr crowd on Friday upgraded its rating on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from the stock's previous rating of 2 stars (Sell), issued 10 days ago, to 3 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was generally cautious, with 65 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Share price in Netflix started the last week of September by sharply falling sharply below $180. That occurred early Monday, just as the company announced its interest in branching into in-flight video streaming. The stock remained near the $180 range throughout the rest of the week. Netflix was trading at $181.40 By 2 p.m. ET in Friday's trading day.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Netflix is up at $183.93, which is well above the average analyst price target of $145.55. Netflix is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 7 percent of users are holding NFLX in their watchlists.

Sep 2017Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Sep 2017BuckinghamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

