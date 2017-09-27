Market Overview

Vetr Issues Strong Buy Rating On Nokia

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2017 4:37pm   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded $NOK to 5-Stars. (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Wednesday upgraded is rating on Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) from 3.5 stars (Buy), issued six days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was mostly positive, with 85 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The upgrade comes as shares of the telecom company hit a five-month low after the company spent most of 2017's second and third quarters at or near year-long highs. The stock started the final week of September dipping below $6.00 for the first time since May and finished today at $5.88.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Nokia is up at $7.00, which is still well below the average analyst price target of $10.49. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding NOK in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for NOK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2017Craig-HallumInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jan 2017NatixisUpgradesNeutralBuy

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

