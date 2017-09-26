Market Overview

Vetr Urges Strong Buy On Groupon After Uptrend Emerges

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2017 8:29am   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded $GRPN to 5-Stars. (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Monday upgraded its rating on Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) from 3 stars (Hold), issued 15 days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was split, with 50 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The upgrade comes as Groupon's stock finishes out its fourth straight day of upward closes following an initiation at Buy from analysts at DA Davidson. Groupon finished the September 25 trading day at a six-month high of $4.64.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's averag price target on Groupon is up at $6.58, which is above the average analyst price target of $4.92. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding GRPN in their watch-lists.

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2017BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight
Jul 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

