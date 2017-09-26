The Vetr crowd on Monday upgraded its rating on Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) from 3 stars (Hold), issued 15 days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was split, with 50 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The upgrade comes as Groupon's stock finishes out its fourth straight day of upward closes following an initiation at Buy from analysts at DA Davidson. Groupon finished the September 25 trading day at a six-month high of $4.64.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's averag price target on Groupon is up at $6.58, which is above the average analyst price target of $4.92. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding GRPN in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for GRPN Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Buy Aug 2017 Barclays Maintains Underweight Jul 2017 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight View More Analyst Ratings for GRPN

