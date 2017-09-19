Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Turns Bullish On FireEye After Analyst Opinion Splits

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2017 4:28pm   Comments
Share:
Related FEYE
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Sage Therapeutics, FireEye And Palo Alto
FireEye Higher After Equifax Security Breach, Analyst Upgrade
The Vetr community has upgraded $FEYE to 5-Stars. (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Tuesday upgraded its rating on FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) from 3 stars (Hold), issued eight days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was split, with 50 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's upgrade on the cybersecurity company comes a day after analysts with Standpoint Research downgraded the stock to Hold following the company's Aug. 1 Q1 earnings beat. The downgrade resulted in a 2 percent sell-off to a low of $17.13 on Monday.

Prior to Standpoint's downgrade, FireEye had received some positive analyst attention. On Sept. 7, Morgan Stanley issued and upgrade on the stock, putting it at Overweight and causing share price to jump to a year-high of $17.34.

FireEye finished Tuesday down at $17.14.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on FireEye is up at $22.32, well above the average analyst price target of $15.93. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding FEYE in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for FEYE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Standpoint ResearchDowngradesBuyHold
Sep 2017Stephens & Co.UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Sep 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FEYE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings Tech General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FEYE)

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Sage Therapeutics, FireEye And Palo Alto
FireEye Higher After Equifax Security Breach, Analyst Upgrade
Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 8
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
The Bull Case For FireEye Presents Potential For 100% Upside From Here
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on FEYE
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.