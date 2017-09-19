The Vetr crowd on Tuesday upgraded its rating on FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) from 3 stars (Hold), issued eight days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was split, with 50 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's upgrade on the cybersecurity company comes a day after analysts with Standpoint Research downgraded the stock to Hold following the company's Aug. 1 Q1 earnings beat. The downgrade resulted in a 2 percent sell-off to a low of $17.13 on Monday.

Prior to Standpoint's downgrade, FireEye had received some positive analyst attention. On Sept. 7, Morgan Stanley issued and upgrade on the stock, putting it at Overweight and causing share price to jump to a year-high of $17.34.

FireEye finished Tuesday down at $17.14.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on FireEye is up at $22.32, well above the average analyst price target of $15.93. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding FEYE in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for FEYE Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Standpoint Research Downgrades Buy Hold Sep 2017 Stephens & Co. Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Sep 2017 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight View More Analyst Ratings for FEYE

