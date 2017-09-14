Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 14, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Bernstein upgraded KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from Market Perform to Outperform. KeyCorp shares rose 2.29 percent to close at $17.86 on Wednesday.
- Guggenheim upgraded Southern Co (NYSE: SO) from Neutral to Buy. Southern shares fell 0.28 percent to close at $49.42 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) from Market Perform to Outperform. Raymond James shares gained 0.31 percent to close at $78.46 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) from Neutral to Overweight. Beazer Homes shares fell 0.92 percent to close at $15.03 on Wednesday.
- Susquehanna upgraded Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) from Neutral to Positive. Air Products shares fell 0.05 percent to close at $149.20 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup upgraded Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) from Neutral to Buy. Nucor shares rose 1.10 percent to $54.19 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Barclays upgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. VMware shares climbed 0.76 percent to close at $110.43 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) from Neutral to Outperform. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares fell 0.95 percent to close at $49.79 on Monday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded BRF SA (ADR) (NYSE: BRFS) from Neutral to Overweight. BRF shares gained 1.70 percent to close at $14.37 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Bernstein upgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Huntington Bancshares shares rose 0.86 percent to close at $12.90 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Hertz Global shares fell 6 percent to $22.50 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) from Neutral to Underweight. Apache shares fell 0.71 percent to $42.04 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. McKesson shares rose 0.84 percent to close at $157.68 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from Overweight to Neutral. Toll Brothers shares fell 0.82 percent to close at $39.87 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Infineon Technologies AG (ADR) (OTC: IFNNY) from Buy to Neutral. Nordstrom shares fell 0.70 percent to $24.20 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. AmerisourceBergen shares rose 0.50 percent to close at $84.32 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) from Overweight to Neutral. Hess shares rose 1.74 percent to close at $42.13 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for eBay is set to $45. eBay shares closed at $38.27 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ferrari is set to $131. Ferrari closed at $108.80 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Floor & Decor is set to $41. Floor & Decor shares closed at $39.98 on Wednesday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Conduent Inc (NYSE: CNDT) with a Hold rating. Conduent shares closed at $16.14 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage of Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ: BUFF) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Blue Buffalo Pet Products is set to $29. Blue Buffalo Pet Products shares closed at $25.96 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) with an Outperform rating. BCB Bancorp shares closed at $12.40 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Burlington Stores Inc (NASDAQ: BURL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Burlington Stores is set to $108. Burlington shares closed at $90.81 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Berkshire Hathaway is set to $210. Berkshire Hathaway shares closed at $178.92 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for GrubHub is set to $48. GrubHub shares closed at $56.18 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (ADR) (NYSE: FMX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Fomento Economico Mexicano is set to $120. Fomento Economico Mexicano shares closed at $99.38 on Wednesday.
