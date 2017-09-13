Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2017 9:21am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from Neutral to Buy. Micron shares rose 1.05 percent to $34.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna upgraded Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) from Neutral to Positive. Finish Line shares gained 6.78 percent to $10.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. EOG shares gained 0.61 percent to close at $88.47 on Tuesday.
  • William Blair upgraded Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Sientra shares rose 0.96 percent to close at $12.58 on Tuesday.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) from Market Perform to Outperform. DowDuPont shares rose 2.50 percent to close at $68.52 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Neutral to Buy. Applied Materials shares climbed 1.64 percent to $46.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays upgraded US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) from Equalweight to Overweight. US Foods shares rose 2.03 percent to close at $27.70 on Tuesday.


Top Downgrades

  • Mizuho downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from Buy to Neutral. Mallinckrodt shares fell 1.10 percent to $36.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Baird downgraded Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) from Outperform to Neutral. Rockwell Collins shares rose 0.12 percent to close at $130.97 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) from Buy to Neutral. KLA-Tencor shares fell 1.01 percent to $96.96 in pre-market trading.
  • William Blair downgraded FirstService Corp (NASDAQ: FSV) from Outperform to Market Perform. FirstService shares fell 1.64 percent to close at $68.54 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Whiting Petroleum shares fell 1.13 percent to $4.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from Accumulate to Hold. Nordstrom shares rose 6 percent to $47.75 in pre-market trading.
  • DNB Markets downgraded GasLog Ltd (NYSE: GLOG) from Buy to Hold. GasLog shares dropped 0.62 percent to $16.15 in pre-market trading.
  • National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (USA) (NYSE: CP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Canadian Pacific Railway shares rose 0.17 percent to close at $160.92 on Tuesday.


Top Initiations

  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) with an Overweight rating. Square shares closed at $27.27 on Tuesday.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) with a Sell rating. The price target for Molson Coors is set to $78. Molson Coors shares closed at $89.70 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE: BBW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Build-A-Bear is set to $12. Build-A-Bear shares closed at $8.85 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals is set to $7. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $5.40 on Tuesday.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) with a Hold rating. The price target for Catalent is set to $42. Catalent shares closed at $40.79 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Banner is set to $60. Banner shares closed at $56.27 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: FSBW) with a Neutral rating. The price target for FS Bancorp is set to $52. FS Bancorp shares closed at $48.76 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Amazon.com is set to $1,200. Amazon.com closed at $982.58 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV) with a Hold rating. The price target for Revlon is set to $16. Revlon shares closed at $16.85 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for EOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Aug 2017BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Jul 2017CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for EOG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

