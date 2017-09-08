The Vetr crowd on Friday upgraded its rating on the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) from 3 stars (Hold), issued 18 days ago, to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was unanimously bullish, with 100 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

After already giving up most of the gains it made during the late-2016 early-2017 market rally over the course of the summer, Disney's stock finally fell below the $100 level on September 7. The cause of the downturn, one that reverberated through a cross-section of media stocks, was the company's announcement that EPS will be inline foir the year.

By 3 p.m. on September 8, Disney was trading around $97.07 per share. This is the lowest the stock has traded since early December 2016.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Disney is up at $103.55, which is still well below the average analyst price target of $116.76. Walt Disney Company is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 3 percent of users are holding DIS in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for DIS Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Bank of America Maintains Buy Sep 2017 Wells Fargo Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Aug 2017 Loop Capital Maintains Hold View More Analyst Ratings for DIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.