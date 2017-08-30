Vetr's crowdsourced stock rankings upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from 4 stars to 4.5 stars even as revised Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) guidance spooked investors in the footwear space.

The crowd rates the stock as a Strong Buy, with a price target of $59.57. The community's target is mostly in line with analysts' price target of $60.73.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Nike stock was slightly down after the close Wednesday, ending the day at $52.56.

For the Vetr crowd's full analysis of Nike, click here.

Latest Ratings for NKE Date Firm Action From To Aug 2017 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Aug 2017 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Jul 2017 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight View More Analyst Ratings for NKE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.