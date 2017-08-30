Vetr Crowd Upgrades Nike Despite Negative Foot Locker Headlines
Vetr's crowdsourced stock rankings upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from 4 stars to 4.5 stars even as revised Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) guidance spooked investors in the footwear space.
The crowd rates the stock as a Strong Buy, with a price target of $59.57. The community's target is mostly in line with analysts' price target of $60.73.
See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?
Nike stock was slightly down after the close Wednesday, ending the day at $52.56.
For the Vetr crowd's full analysis of Nike, click here.
Latest Ratings for NKE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Aug 2017
|Jefferies
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Jul 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for NKE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.