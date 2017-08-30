Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Nike Despite Negative Foot Locker Headlines
Spencer White , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2017 4:43pm   Comments
Share:
Related NKE
Are Foot Locker And Finish Line's Problems All Nike's Fault?
Back-To-School Season Won't Save Finish Line
Lululemon, Palo Alto, Ciena, Ambarella To Report: Investing Action Plan (Investor's Business Daily)

Vetr's crowdsourced stock rankings upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from 4 stars to 4.5 stars even as revised Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) guidance spooked investors in the footwear space.

The crowd rates the stock as a Strong Buy, with a price target of $59.57. The community's target is mostly in line with analysts' price target of $60.73.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Nike stock was slightly down after the close Wednesday, ending the day at $52.56.

For the Vetr crowd's full analysis of Nike, click here.

Latest Ratings for NKE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Aug 2017JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FL + NKE)

Are Foot Locker And Finish Line's Problems All Nike's Fault?
Back-To-School Season Won't Save Finish Line
Finish Line's Quarterly Pre-Announcement Complicates Footwear Story As Analysts Revisit Sector
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Finish Line's Shin Splints: Poor Quarterly Pre-Announcement Pummels Stock, Downgrade Follows
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on NKE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.