Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Argus upgraded Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from Hold to Buy. Estee Lauder shares rose 0.57 percent to close at $106.48 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) from Hold to Buy. Tempur Sealy shares rose 0.39 percent to close at $61.51 on Monday.
- Analysts at Atlantic Equities upgraded Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from Neutral to Overweight. Alibaba shares rose 0.58 percent to $170.24 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from Hold to Buy. VMware shares rose 1.94 percent to $98.89 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) from Hold to Buy. RadNet shares rose 2.99 percent to close at $8.60 on Monday.
- HSBC upgraded 58.com Inc (ADR) (NYSE: WUBA) from Hold to Buy. 58.com shares rose 0.58 percent to $64.51 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Longbow Research upgraded Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) from Neutral to Buy. Arconic shares rose 0.74 percent to close at $ 24.48 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Argus downgraded Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) from Buy to Hold. Mylan shares fell 0.53 percent to $30.28 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) from Outperform to Neutral. JinkoSolar shares rose 0.21 percent to $23.75 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE) from Buy to Neutral. Global Medical REIT shares fell 1.75 percent to close at $8.98 on Monday.
- Leerink Swann downgraded NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTM) from Outperform to Market Perform. NxStage Medical shares declined 0.48 percent to close at $29.11 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded TriNet Group Inc (NYSE: TNET) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Trinet shares rose 0.65 percent to close at $35.65 on Monday.
- Nomura downgraded Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) from Buy to Neutral.. Tarena International shares fell 14.02 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) from Positive to Neutral. Hain Celestial shares fell 1.53 percent to $41.85 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) from Outperform to Neutral. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares rose 0.93 percent to close at $44.64 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Redfin is set to $24. Redfin shares closed at $27.56 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Energen is set to $61. Energen shares closed at $49.56 on Monday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN)with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Redfin is set to $28. Redfin shares closed at $27.56 on Monday.
- Analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Pioneer Natural is set to $160. Pioneer Natural shares closed at $127.94 on Monday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Redfin is set to $20. Redfin shares closed at $27.56 on Monday.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Revance Therapeutics is set to $34. Revance Therapeutics shares closed at $22.70 on Monday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Redfin is set to $28. Redfin shares closed at $27.56 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for EL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Argus
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Aug 2017
|Bank of America
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
