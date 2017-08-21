The Vetr community has upgraded Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) from 4 to 4.5 stars. The company is up 13.39 percent over the past three months despite the fact that their second quarter revenue of $1.647 billion missed The Street's estimate of $1.65 billion and their $0.53 earnings per share only met the estimate.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given Hanesbrands a strong buy rating and a $26.36 price target. This price target is lower than the $29 price target from professional analysts. The company opened Monday around $23.32.

Of all Vetr voters, 80 percent believe traders should buy Hanesbrands stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of Hanesbrands, go here.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.