Hanesbrands, Up Over 13 Percent The Past Three Months, Upgraded By Vetr
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 21, 2017 3:03pm   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) from 4 to 4.5 stars. The company is up 13.39 percent over the past three months despite the fact that their second quarter revenue of $1.647 billion missed The Street's estimate of $1.65 billion and their $0.53 earnings per share only met the estimate.

Vetr members have given Hanesbrands a strong buy rating and a $26.36 price target. This price target is lower than the $29 price target from professional analysts. The company opened Monday around $23.32.

Of all Vetr voters, 80 percent believe traders should buy Hanesbrands stock.
