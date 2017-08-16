Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2017 9:39am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) from Neutral to Buy. Zions Bancorp shares rose 0.58 percent to close at $45.13 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) from Neutral to Buy. Mylan shares rose 3.55 percent to $31.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. UDR shares rose 0.31 percent to close at $39.13 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James upgraded Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from Market Perform to Outperform. Home Depot shares rose 0.42 percent to $150.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (New) (NYSE: SRC) from Underperform to Buy. Spirit Realty Capital shares gained 2.59 percent to $8.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Paychex shares rose 1.22 percent to close at $55.59 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE: EGP) from Neutral to Buy. EastGroup Properties shares dropped 0.73 percent to close at $85.57 on Tuesday.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at Jefferies downgraded Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) from Buy to Hold. Chicago Bridge & Iron shares fell 8.43 percent to close at $11.19 on Tuesday.
  • Susquehanna downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from Positive to Neutral. Dick's Sporting shares fell 1.15 percent to $26.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) from Buy to Neutral. SL Green Realty shares fell 0.90 percent to close at $99.47 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) from Buy to Neutral. Teva shares fell 0.22 percent to $17.93 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Dick's Sporting shares fell 1.15 percent to $26.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at HSBC downgraded Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO) from Buy to Hold. Southern Copper shares fell 1.28 percent to close at $38.61 on Tuesday.
  • FBR Capital downgraded RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE: RAS) from Buy to Neutral. RAIT Financial Trust shares fell 9.77 percent to close at $1.20 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from Buy to Neutral. Dick's Sporting shares fell 1.15 percent to $26.56 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) with a Overweight rating. The price target for Angie's List is set to $14. Angie's List shares closed at $11.50 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Facebook is set to $210. Facebook shares closed at $171.00 on Tuesday.
  • Boenning & Scattergood initiated coverage on Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNFR) with a Neutral rating. Conifer shares closed at $6.65 on Tuesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $1,100. Alphabet shares closed at $938.08 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Shiloh Industries is set to $11. Shiloh Industries shares closed at $7.68 on Tuesday.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Dextera Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: DXTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dextera Surgical is set to $0.80. Dextera Surgical shares closed at $0.250 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) with a Hold rating. The price target for Twitter is set to $16. Twitter shares closed at $15.95 on Tuesday.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) with a Outperform rating. Albireo Pharma shares closed at $21.43 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Celsius is set to $7. Celsius shares closed at $4.36 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) with a Sell rating. The price target for Snap is set to $10. Snap shares closed at $12.74 on Tuesday.

