Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 11, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Stephens & Co. upgraded Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Wal-Mart shares rose 0.05 percent to $80.70 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: HESM) from Neutral to Buy. Hess Midstream Partners shares fell 4.13 percent to close at $18.80 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) from Sell to Neutra. Perrigo shares closed at $76.84 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) from Neutral to Buy. Public Service Enterprise shares gained 0.37 percent to close at $45.61 on Thursday.
- Jefferies upgraded Edison International (NYSE: EIX) from Hold to Buy. Edison shares gained 0.28 percent to close at $79.67 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Galapagos NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: GLPG) from Hold to Buy. Galapagos shares gained 0.54 percent to $81.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) from Neutral to Overweight. Huntington Bancshares shares fell 2.73 percent to close at $12.81 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from Underperform to Neutral. Kohl's shares fell 1.14 percent to $39.05 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) from Neutral to Overweight. Axalta Coating shares fell 0.46 percent to close at $28.18 on Thursday.
- Clarksons Platou upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) from Neutral to Buy. Aegean Marine Petroleum shares rose 18.59 percent to $5.04 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- William Blair downgraded CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) from Outperform to Market Perform. CECO Environmental shares fell 5.13 percent to close at $8.13 on Thursday.
- Wedbush downgraded Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE: LXFT) from Outperform to Neutral. Luxoft shares fell 16.94 percent to $50.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) from Buy to Hold. Blue Apron shares fell 1.75 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research downgraded NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTM) from Buy to Neutral. NxStage Medical shares fell 0.03 percent to close at $29.28 on Thursday.
- Imperial Capital downgraded Ascent Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASCMA) from Outperform to In-Line. Ascent Capital shares declined 20.92 percent to close at $12.17 on Thursday.
- Analysts at HSBC downgraded Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from Buy to Hold. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.03 percent to $225.56 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) from Buy to Hold. Masonite shares fell 0.34 percent to $58.15 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) from Overweight to Neutral. TPI Composites shares rose 1.87 percent to close at $21.80 on Thursday.
- Mizuho downgraded Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE: SFR) from Buy to Neutral. Starwood Waypoint Homes shares fell 0.08 percent to $35.35 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Forterra shares fell 2.56 percent to $3.42 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Twenty-First Century Fox is set to $35. Twenty-First Century Fox shares closed at $27.88 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Discovery is set to $27. Discovery shares closed at $23.00 on Thursday.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Veritone is set to $13.20. Veritone shares closed at $8.02 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Strongbridge Biopharma is set to $12. Strongbridge Biopharma shares closed at $6.60 on Thursday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) with an Underweight rating. Kroger shares closed at $23.57 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) with an Equal-Weight rating. United Natural Foods shares closed at $36.25 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: CANF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Can Fite Biopharma is set to $7. Can Fite Biopharma shares closed at $1.52 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Gladstone Commercial is set to $44. Gladstone Commercial shares closed at $36.82 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) with a Buy rating. The price target for MannKind is set to $4. MannKind shares closed at $1.16 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for WMT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Stephens & Co.
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Aug 2017
|Oppenheimer
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Jul 2017
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
