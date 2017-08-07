Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Baird upgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) from Neutral to Outperform. Genesis Energy shares rose 0.34 percent to close at $29.84 on Friday.
- UBS upgraded Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) from Sell to Neutral. Chemours shares rose 4.58 percent to close at $49.31 on Friday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) from Market Perform to Outperform. B&G Foods shares fell 8.68 percent to close at $32.10 on Friday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) from Hold to Buy. KLA-Tencor shares fell 0.15 percent to close at $88.83 on Friday.
- Barclays upgraded Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE: CLH) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Clean Harbors shares gained 0.09 percent to close at $54.17 on Friday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP) from Neutral to Overweight. BP shares gained 0.53 percent to close at $36.33 on Friday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. GrubHub shares rose 8.94 percent to close at $52.62 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from Hold to Buy. Illumina shares rose 0.43 percent to $195.31 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital upgraded MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) from Sell to Hold. MSG Networks shares fell 3.80 percent to close at $20.25 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) from Hold to Buy. Brooks Automation shares rose 6.15 percent to $23.99 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Teva shares fell 13.26 percent to close at $20.60 on Friday.
- Barclays downgraded Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) from Overweight to Equal Weight. Ford shares rose 0.14 percent to close at $102.52 on Friday.
- Analysts at UBS downgraded Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) from Neutral to Sell. Intrepid Potash shares climbed 10.06 percent to close at $3.83 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ: KALU) from Outperform to Market Perform. Kaiser Aluminum shares rose 0.04 percent to close at $96.77 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from Outperform to In-Line. Illinois Tool Works shares rose 1.03 percent to close at $142.88 on Friday.
- Analysts at Baird downgraded Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) from Neutral to Underperform. Zions Bancorp shares rose 1.38 percent to close at $46.12 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Andersons shares closed at $34.00 on Friday.
- Bank of America downgraded Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) from Neutral to Underperform. Sabre shares declined 1.67 percent to $19.40 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE: OEC) from Overweight to Neutral. Orion Engineered Carbons shares rose 4.91 percent to close at $21.35 on Friday.
- Baird downgraded OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OFS) from Outperform to Neutral. OFS Capital shares dropped 0.51 percent to $13.59 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Venator Materials is set to $25. Venator Materials shares closed at $20.63 on Friday.
- First Analysis initiated coverage on Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Coupa Software is set to $37. Coupa Software shares closed at $30.78 on Friday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHFWV) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Brighthouse Financial is set to $77. Brighthouse Financial shares closed at $64.57 on Friday.
- Monness Crespi Hardt initiated coverage of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Camping World is set to $40. Camping World shares closed at $31.98 on Friday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Beigene Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BGNE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Beigene is set to $81. Beigene shares closed at $72.31 on Friday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nektar Therapeutics is set to $31. Nektar Therapeutics shares closed at $20.03 on Friday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Keysight Technologies is set to $50. Keysight Technologies shares closed at $41.88 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for GEL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Baird
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Jul 2017
|Barclays
|Downgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Underweight
|Jul 2017
|Baird
|Maintains
|Neutral
