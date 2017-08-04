Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 4, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Wells Fargo upgraded Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Kennametal shares fell 5.14 percent to close at $35.47 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan upgraded 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) from Underweight to Neutral. 3D Systems shares rose 1.57 percent to $13.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from Neutral to Buy. Activision shares fell 1.67 percent to $62.90 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at William Blair upgraded Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from Market Perform to Outperform. Arista shares gained 14.89 percent to $165.50 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) from Neutral to Overweight. Kellogg shares gained 0.90 percent to $70.99 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Underperform to Market Perform. GoPro shares gained 17.2 percent to $9.68 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Loop Capital upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Hold to Buy. Cognizant shares rose 2.09 percent to close at $69.95 on Thursday.
- Baird upgraded Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) from Neutral to Outperform. Boot Barn shares fell 6.56 percent to close at $8.55 on Thursday.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) from Hold to Buy. Synaptics shares fell 11.22 percent to $44.87 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW) from Hold to Buy. EZCORP shares rose 4.76 percent to $8.80 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Electronics for Imaging shares fell 34.96 percent to $31.00 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura downgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from Buy to Neutral. Ford shares fell 0.09 percent to $10.92 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Teva shares fell 2.61 percent to $23.13 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) from Buy to Hold. Avon shares fell 0.33 percent to $2.99 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) from Positive to Neutral. Treehouse shares fell 11.98 percent to close at $74.16 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Barclays downgraded Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. CommScope shares fell 9.73 percent to close at $33.545 4 on Thursday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded CombiMatrix Corp (NASDAQ: CBMX) from Buy to Neutral. CombiMatrix shares fell 0.68 percent to $7.30 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Neutral to Underweight. Viacom shares declined 9.38 percent to $31.78 in pre-market trading.
- Compass Point downgraded Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) from Buy to Neutral. Global Payments shares fell 0.27 percent to close at $95.15 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson downgraded Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) from Buy to Neutral. Fluor shares dropped 10.21 percent to $39.38 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Amtech is set to $12. Amtech shares closed at $8.22 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Global Blood Therapeutics is set to $53. Global Blood Therapeutics shares closed at $27.20 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Avis Budget is set to $39. Avis Budget shares closed at $30.91 on Thursday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for IBM is set to $155. IBM shares closed at $144.94 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Hertz Global is set to $15. Hertz Global shares closed at $12.98 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sorrento Therapeutics is set to $7. Sorrento Therapeutics shares closed at $1.70 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Total System Services is set to $72. Total System Services shares closed at $63.72 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for KMT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Wells Fargo
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Feb 2017
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Neutral
|Jan 2017
|Bank of America
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
