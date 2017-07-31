Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Cowen & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Market Perform to Outperform. American Airlines shares rose 0.81 percent to $50.90 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded Colfax Corp (NYSE: CFX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Colfax shares fell 0.69 percent to close at $40.55 on Friday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. GoPro shares rose 2.6 percent to $8.31 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Visteon Corp (NYSE: VC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Visteon shares gained 0.02 percent to close at $111.44 on Friday.
- Analysts at Berenberg upgraded Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) from Sell to Hold. Hilton Worldwide shares fell 0.16 percent to close at $62.46 on Friday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Dynavax shares climbed 91.4 percent to $17.70 in pre-market trading.
- Argus upgraded Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) from Hold to Buy. Celgene shares rose 0.60 percent to $134.90 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Underperform to Market Perform. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.19 percent to $53.40 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Altria shares fell 2.60 percent to $65.20 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) from Underperform to In-Line. Automatic Data Processing shares rose 0.02 percent to $117.40 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Jefferies downgraded Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) from Buy to Hold. Coach shares fell 0.08 percent to close at $48.69 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Outperform to Perform. Ulta Beauty shares fell 0.33 percent to close at $248.60 on Friday.
- Analysts at Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) from Hold to Sell. Facebook shares dropped 0.23 percent to $172.06 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Hertz shares fell 6.23 percent to $16.26 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Rockwell Collins shares dropped 0.18 percent to $113.52 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) from Buy to Hold. Norfolk Southern shares rose 1.08 percent to close at $114.23 on Friday.
- BMO Capital downgraded Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from Outperform to Market Perform.. Citigroup shares rose 0.59 percent to $67.83 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Visteon Corp (NYSE: VC) from Buy to Neutral. Visteon shares declined 0.08 percent to close at $111.44 on Friday.
- Lake Street downgraded ShoreTel Inc (NASDAQ: SHOR) from Buy to Hold. ShoreTel shares fell 0.13 percent to $7.49 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) from Buy to Hold. Landstar shares gained 0.86 percent to close at $82.30 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Hostess Brands is set to $16. Hostess Brands shares closed at $15.19 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: IPXL) with a Hold rating. The price target for Impax Laboratories is set to $19. Impax Laboratories shares closed at $19.95 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cision is set to $16. Cision shares closed at $10.75 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) with a Buy rating. The price target for ANI Pharmaceuticals is set to $60. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $48.64 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for CMS Energy is set to $47. CMS Energy shares closed at $46.30 on Friday.
- Analysts at Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for AxoGen is set to $22. AxoGen shares closed at $15.10 on Friday.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aceto is set to $19. Aceto shares closed at $15.54 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for AAL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Cowen & Co.
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Jul 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jul 2017
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for AAL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.