Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 28, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Buckingham upgraded Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from Underperform to Neutral. Boeing shares fell 0.62 percent to $239.50 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) from Sell to Hold. Hawaiian shares closed at $41.50 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Bernstein upgraded Diageo plc (ADR) (NYSE: DEO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Diageo shares rose 2.73 percent to $130.70 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Longbow Research upgraded Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from Neutral to Buy. Domino's shares gained 1.12 percent to $184.48 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM) from Sector Weight to Overweight. LogMeIn shares rose 7.6 percent to $120.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) from Hold to Buy. Smucker shares closed at $122.13 on Thursday.
- Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) from Hold to Buy. Fiat shares rose 0.17 percent to $11.85 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) from Neutral to Positive. VF shares closed at $60.81 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Baird downgraded NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) from Buy to Neutral. NuVasive shares fell 11.05 percent to $68.40 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: TOO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Teekay Offshore shares rose 0.39 percent to $2.56 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Buckingham downgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) from Buy to Neutral. Spirit Airlines shares gained 0.20 percent to $40.15 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Buy to Hold. Starbucks shares fell 6.81 percent to $55.45 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from Buy to Hold. Zimmer shares closed at $125.44 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Macquarie downgraded Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB) from Outperform to Neutral. Deutsche Bank shares rose 1.33 percent to $18.27 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) from Buy to Hold. Flowers Foods shares closed at $17.96 on Thursday.
- UBS downgraded Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) from Neutral to Sell. Echo Global Logistics shares closed at $17.35 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Shotspotter is set to $16. Shotspotter shares closed at $12.01 on Thursday.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) with a Hold rating. The price target for Pitney Bowes is set to $16. Pitney Bowes shares closed at $15.74 on Thursday.
- Citi initiated coverage of Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cision is set to $13. Cision shares closed at $10.68 on Thursday.
- Stifel reinstated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Voyager Therapeutics is set to $20. Voyager Therapeutics shares closed at $9.38 on Thursday.
