Vetr Upgrades American Outdoor Brands To 4.5 Stars
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2017 9:10am   Comments
American Outdoor Brands Upgraded To Strong Buy By Vetr
15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
The Vetr community has downgraded $AOBC to 4-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr community upgraded American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) from 4 to 4.5 stars.

The stock is down three handles over the past month and has beat on both EPS and revenue estimates in three of its last four earnings reports. Its first-quarter announcement on August 31.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given American Outdoor Brands a Strong Buy rating and a $23.03 price target. This price target is higher than the $22.13 price target from professional analysts.

Of all Vetr voters, 71.4 percent believe traders should buy American Outdoor Brands stock, and 28.6 percent believe traders should hold American Outdoor Brands stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of American Outdoor Brands, go here.

Latest Ratings for AOBC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2017JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnHold

View More Analyst Ratings for AOBC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

