Vetr Upgrades American Outdoor Brands To 4.5 Stars

The Vetr community upgraded American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) from 4 to 4.5 stars.

The stock is down three handles over the past month and has beat on both EPS and revenue estimates in three of its last four earnings reports. Its first-quarter announcement on August 31.

Vetr members have given American Outdoor Brands a Strong Buy rating and a $23.03 price target. This price target is higher than the $22.13 price target from professional analysts.

Of all Vetr voters, 71.4 percent believe traders should buy American Outdoor Brands stock, and 28.6 percent believe traders should hold American Outdoor Brands stock.

Latest Ratings for AOBC Date Firm Action From To Feb 2017 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Hold View More Analyst Ratings for AOBC

