Vetr upgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from 2.5 to 3 stars.

Xilinx's stock has traded down 3.8 percent over the past five days, and the company has shown successful earnings in its last three quarters as it goes into its second-quarter earnings report on July 26.

Vetr members have given Xilinx a Hold rating and a $65.69 price target. This price target is higher than the $57.72 price target from professional analysts. The company opened Thursday around $65.59.

Of all Vetr voters, 20 percent believe traders should buy Xilinx stock, 20 percent believe traders should sell Xilinx stock, and 60 percent believe traders should hold Xilinx stock.

Latest Ratings for XLNX Date Firm Action From To Jul 2017 Barclays Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight Jul 2017 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy Jun 2017 Raymond James Reinstates Market Perform View More Analyst Ratings for XLNX

