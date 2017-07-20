Market Overview

Xilinx Catches An Upgrade By Vetr
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 20, 2017 9:28am   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded $XLNX to 3-Stars. (Vetr)

Vetr upgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from 2.5 to 3 stars.

Xilinx's stock has traded down 3.8 percent over the past five days, and the company has shown successful earnings in its last three quarters as it goes into its second-quarter earnings report on July 26.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given Xilinx a Hold rating and a $65.69 price target. This price target is higher than the $57.72 price target from professional analysts. The company opened Thursday around $65.59.

Of all Vetr voters, 20 percent believe traders should buy Xilinx stock, 20 percent believe traders should sell Xilinx stock, and 60 percent believe traders should hold Xilinx stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of Xilinx, go here.

Latest Ratings for XLNX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017BarclaysUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Jul 2017JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Jun 2017Raymond JamesReinstatesMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for XLNX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

