Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from Neutral to Overweight. Boeing shares rose 0.83 percent to $207.94 in pre-market trading.
- Needham upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) from Buy to Strong Buy. Cornerstone OnDemand shares gained 1.06 percent to $37.10 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) from Neutral to Overweight. HD Supply shares rose 2.55 percent to close at $30.21 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) from Market Perform to Outperform. Ross Stores shares rose 1.07 percent to $55.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Neutral to Conviction Buy. Ulta Beauty shares rose 1.47 percent to $261.18 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) from Neutral to Conviction Buy. Wal-Mart shares gained 1.60 percent to $76.25 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) from Hold to Buy. BJ's Restaurants shares fell 2.07 percent to close at $35.40 on Thursday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ: MGLN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Magellan Health shares climbed 6.01 percent to close at $77.65 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Piper Jaffray downgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Overweight to Neutral. F5 Networks shares fell 3.34 percent to $124.00 in after-hours trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) from Overweight to Neutral. CyberArk shares dropped 19.80 percent to $40.90 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) from Overweight to Sector Weight. A10 Networks shares fell 16.87 percent to $6.85 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) from Buy to Hold. East West Bancorp shares rose 0.34 percent to close at $58.46 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Snap shares fell 2.17 percent to $15.35 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) from Buy to Neutral. At Home shares gained 0.86 percent to close at $23.48 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) from Perform to Underperform. Himax Technologies shares fell 4.87 percent to $7.62 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) from Buy to Hold. Kratos Defense shares dropped 3.65 percent to $12.40 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) from Neutral to Underperform. Avnet shares fell 1.13 percent to $39.34 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Summit Hotel Properties shares dropped 0.27 percent to close at $18.21 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- BTIG Research initiated coverage of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is set to $32. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares closed at $7.45 on Thursday.
- Analysts at CL King initiated coverage on Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) with a Neutral rating. Neogen shares closed at $68.05 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Woodward is set to 82. Woodward shares closed at $67.48 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Affimed is set to $7. Affimed shares closed at $2.40 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Rosenblatt initiated coverage on News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) with a Buy rating. The price target for News Corp is set to $17. News Corp shares closed at $13.23 on Thursday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on The GEO Group Inc (NYSE: GEO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for GEO Group is set to $35. GEO Group shares closed at $29.93 on Thursday.
- Janney Capital initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Supernus Pharmaceuticals is set to $47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $44.05 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) with a Hold rating. The price target for Editas Medicine is set to $17. Editas Medicine shares closed at $17.71 on Thursday.
