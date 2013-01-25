ñol

Benzinga's Top Upgrades

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 25, 2013 7:29 AM | 1 min read
Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co
JPM
from “hold” to “buy.” The target price for JPMorgan has been raised from $48 to $53. JPMorgan's stock closed at $46.37 yesterday. Bernstein upgraded eBay
EBAY
from “market perform” to “outperform.” The target price for eBay is set to $66. eBay's shares closed at $55.19 yesterday. Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Horizon Bancorp
HBNC
from “market perform” to “outperform.” The target price for Horizon Bancorp is set to $22. Horizon Bancorp's shares closed at $19.10 yesterday. Sterne Agee upgraded Silicon Graphics International
SGI
from “neutral” to “hold.” The target price for Silicon Graphics is set to $19. Silicon Graphics' shares closed at $11.98 yesterday.

