Benzinga's Top Upgrades

Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co

JPM

from “hold” to “buy.” The target price for JPMorgan has been raised from $48 to $53. JPMorgan's stock closed at $46.37 yesterday. Bernstein upgraded eBay

EBAY

from “market perform” to “outperform.” The target price for eBay is set to $66. eBay's shares closed at $55.19 yesterday. Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Horizon Bancorp

HBNC

from “market perform” to “outperform.” The target price for Horizon Bancorp is set to $22. Horizon Bancorp's shares closed at $19.10 yesterday. Sterne Agee upgraded Silicon Graphics International

SGI

from “neutral” to “hold.” The target price for Silicon Graphics is set to $19. Silicon Graphics' shares closed at $11.98 yesterday.