Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Pfizer Inc. PFE

  • Dividend Yield: 7.47%
  • UBS analyst Trung Huynh maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $24 to $25 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating on March 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.
  • Recent News: Pfizer announced Monday it has secured exclusive global rights, excluding China, to 3SBio Inc.'s bispecific antibody SSGJ-707 in a deal potentially worth up to $6 billion.
Merck & Co., Inc. MRK

  • Dividend Yield: 4.21%
  • Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $115 to $84 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $115 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.
  • Recent News: On May 19, Merck and Daiichi Sankyo started Phase 3 trial for Esophageal Cancer Drug.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY

  • Dividend Yield: 4.04%
  • UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $27 to $25 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.
  • Mizuho analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $21 to $18 on March 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Recent News: On May 8, DENTSPLY SIRONA reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
