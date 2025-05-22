Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Pfizer Inc. PFE

Dividend Yield: 7.47%

7.47% UBS analyst Trung Huynh maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $24 to $25 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Trung Huynh maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $24 to $25 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating on March 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating on March 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: Pfizer announced Monday it has secured exclusive global rights, excluding China, to 3SBio Inc.'s bispecific antibody SSGJ-707 in a deal potentially worth up to $6 billion.

Pfizer announced Monday it has secured exclusive global rights, excluding China, to 3SBio Inc.'s bispecific antibody SSGJ-707 in a deal potentially worth up to $6 billion. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PFE news.

Merck & Co., Inc. MRK

Dividend Yield: 4.21%

4.21% Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $115 to $84 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Andrew Baum downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $115 to $84 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $115 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $115 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: On May 19, Merck and Daiichi Sankyo started Phase 3 trial for Esophageal Cancer Drug.

On May 19, Merck and Daiichi Sankyo started Phase 3 trial for Esophageal Cancer Drug. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MRK news

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY

Dividend Yield: 4 .04%

.04% UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $27 to $25 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $27 to $25 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Mizuho analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $21 to $18 on March 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $21 to $18 on March 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On May 8, DENTSPLY SIRONA reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

On May 8, DENTSPLY SIRONA reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest XRAY news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock